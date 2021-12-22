Dec 21, 2021 at 10:23 PM CET



The winning combination in the draw of Euromillions today December 21, 2021 has been formed by the following numbers: 12, 17, 21, 34 and 38, and the stars two Y 3.

The Million code has been the VZJ00022.

The EuroMillions draw It is held every Tuesday and Friday and can be attended by citizens of Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The first draw was held in February 2004 in Paris.

Each bet is priced at two euros in most countries and consists of select 5 numbers between 1 and 50 and two stars, between numbers 1 and 11. The winners of all the numbers win the maximum prize, although those who match five numbers and one or no stars, four numbers and 2, 1 or no stars, three numbers and 2,1 or 0 stars, two numbers and 2 also receive a prize. , 1 or 0 stars; and a number and the two stars.