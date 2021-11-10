Nicolás, one of Roberto Sabo’s sons (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

In the preview of the wake of Roberto Sabo, the kiosk assassinated during an assault in Ramos Mejia, one of his sons once again put words to his pain and resignation, by demanding that the person arrested for the crime “Rot in jail” and trust that, together with his girlfriend, they decided to leave Argentina.

“My brother said yesterday that he wants to leave the country. When this happened, with my girlfriend we said ‘we’re leaving’. Before I doubted because he said ‘I’m going to leave my old man alone at work’ and now he left me alone “ said Nicolás, recalling that Tomás had spoken in the same direction this Monday.

“We ask that justice be done and that my father really mark something, that it is not just another thing. Let him rot in jail and have his life and that the girl too, because she knew very well what she was doing”Asked the young man, referring to the detainee, Leandro Daniel Suárez, and his accomplice, a 15-year-old adolescent.

Nicolás assured that a few years ago they experienced other episodes of insecurity in the kiosk, but not “with this coldness.” ”They asked you for things and they left. The best was that they locked them in the bathroom and took things from the premises, but with this coldness that they killed him they did not. They knew very well what they did because they changed (their clothes inside a supermarket), they knew that they had killed a person, they committed several crimes together, they have no defense, “he said.

Nicolás, entering the wake with Sabo’s former partner (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

Likewise, one of the victim’s children maintained that they worked from “Sunday to Sunday” and both were looking for “a way to each have a break.” “When we grabbed his cell phone, we unlocked it and the first thing there was a travel page with which we were going to go. Surely he wanted to take us to share more moments together, he did everything for us ”, he lamented.

Finally, the boy thanked the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, who he recognized “the decency of coming and showing his face” and also the economist and candidate for national deputy for the City of Buenos Aires, Javier Milei, who contacted the family by phone.

Meanwhile, this morning the preliminary results of the autopsy performed on the body of the kiosk were known, whose crime generated a strong protest repressed on Monday night by the Buenos Aires Police. The final paper on the study carried out in the morgue of La Matanza covered the doubts of the prosecutor in the case, Federico Medone, of the UFI Thematic Homicide of that jurisdiction. The conclusions were overwhelming: They murdered him with hot clothes and the body had six entry and exit holes.

At the beginning of the case, it had emerged that the murderer had shot him in the head. Nevertheless, He shot him more times: this afternoon it was confirmed that the victim received four shots, an act of unusual cruelty for a simple kiosk robbery.

This Monday the residents of Ramos Mejía marched to demand security (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

Sabo’s cause of death was traumatic cardiac arrest caused by gunshots that he received in the chest. It is that two of those four projectiles that hit the body of the kiosk were the fatal ones, “injuring lungs and heart in their wake,” the report accessed by this media was highlighted.

As for the 29-year-old detainee Suárez, who in August 2020 was released from a federal prison after serving a sentence of almost six years for two acts of theft and robbery, he is accused of being the material author of the crime of Sabo. Thus, he was charged with the crimes of “aggravated homicide criminis causa and the use of a firearm, qualified robbery -in two facts-, theft of a vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon, and all aggravated by the participation of a minor.”

For his part, Suárez’s teenage girlfriend and his accomplice in the attack, a native of Ciudadela just like him, is considered unimpeachable given his age of 15 years. Nevertheless, Justice keeps her under lockdown in an institute for minors with a so-called security measure and this Thursday a magistrate of the jurisdiction will decide his situation.

