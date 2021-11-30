The Resident Evil 4 remake has been leaked by one of its actors, with an official image included

After the remake of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, the logical thing would be to think that Capcom is doing the same with the fourth installment of the series, and it seems that it is, although the Japanese company has not yet confirmed it officially. Confirmation that Resident Evil 4 Remake is real would come from one of his voice actors who went off his tongue in a recent stream. It would have even shared the first official image of the game.

According to recent events, DC Douglas would be the actor in charge of giving voice to Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil 4 remake and would have broken the confidentiality agreement with Capcom by admitting to a stream having participated in the development of the game. He would even have shared with his fans one of the images of the character that Capcom sent him.

This first leaked image from Resident Evil 4 Remake is about a Wesker concept art illustration showing part of the new design the team has come up with for the character in this remake of the Capcom classic. Nor is it that there are too many differences to the original idea of ​​the character, with his sunglasses, his vest and his holsters on his chest, but it would be the first confirmation of the development of the game.

<br>

Shortly after the controversy emerged, DC Douglas deleted his Twitter account, but Capcom has not commented on it. According to the latest rumors, Resident Evil 4 Remake would be in development by M-Two, creators of Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Division One, the team responsible for the latest installments of Resident Evil and Devil May Cry. We will see if there is an announcement soon.