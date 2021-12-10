The Renault ZOE loses all the Euro NCAP stars, what happened? (with video)

The best-selling electric car of the Renault brand has once again faced the demanding Euro NCAP safety tests. The Renault ZOE made a very poor start, obtaining 0 stars and, consequently, a great suspense. But, what is this bad result due to? We analyze its performance accompanied by a video of the tests it has undergone.

In the last batch of tests carried out by Euro NCAP the Renault Group did not fare well. What’s more, we could say that its two mass electric vehicles that reap the bulk of the registrations, have suspended in a resounding way. The Dacia Spring has obtained a single star but the case of the Renault ZOE It has generated a lot more controversy.

This is not the first time that the ZOE has undergone the stringent Euro NCAP safety tests. In 2013 the popular electric Renault faced these tough tests and achieved the highest possible rating, 5 stars. However, after more than half a decade, he again faced this tough test and the result could not have been more disastrous. The ZOE has obtained 0 Euro NCAP stars.

The Renault ZOE has obtained 0 stars when facing the Euro NCAP tests again

Renault ZOE undergoes Euro NCAP tests again



After making the result obtained by the ZOE public from the European body, it has been highlighted that every two years the bar required of manufacturers is raised and that, as has been well specified, a long time has passed since the first time that the Renault electric got that rating.

Safety assistants are now weighed more heavily as performance in internal protection for adult / child occupants as well as vulnerable road users is further examined. Let us remember that there are four sections analyzed during the tests: Adult occupant, Child occupant, Vulnerable road users Y Security assistants.

In the adult occupant protection tests, the ZOE obtained 43% with an especially low score in the side impact category. In the case of child occupant protection, the score was 52%. In practically all of the sections that are taken into account, he obtained approximately half of the points that were at stake.

This is the Euro NCAP safety tests to which the Renault ZOE has been subjected

The performance of the ZOE in the category of protection for vulnerable road users has been 41%. Out of 36 possible points he obtained 22.1 in the category of protection for pedestrians in case of impact. In the section on AEB for vulnerable road users, it did not reap any of the points that were at stake. And when it comes to security assistants, the result was 14%. In the speed assistant section he obtained 1.3 out of 3 possible points. In the driver’s condition control the score was 1.0 / 3 points.

Euro NCAP points out the airbags of the Renault ZOE

Euro NCAP emphasizes that Renault has removed part of the airbag of the ZOE that protects occupants against head injuries in side impacts, as one of the main causes of this lousy score.