Despite the fact that there are still more than four and a half months before the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric begins to reach dealerships, the Rombo brand has already experienced the first criticisms about its commercial strategy with this new electric. being forced to resolve the matter: the battery with less capacity already has fast charging.

One of the great advantages of electric cars is that their balanced range of powers is adjusted by software offering a greater or lesser power to the motors and, the same happens with the capacity of the battery. Some energy storage devices offer a high figure that is capped and an update is released an extra, at the manufacturer’s convenience.

With this and with the availability of fast charging, they play in the standard equipment and the options, freeing up more interesting options for customers by spending an extra fee or forcing a higher version to enjoy some features. Precisely what has happened to Renault. The signature of the Rhombus presented the new Mégane E-Tech Electric last September, opening the online configurators in the main European countries, and where the hare has jumped with the lowest capacity battery, the most affordable that has 40 kWh.

The new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric offers complete information on its large touch screen

The 40 kWh, 300 kilometer battery will have fast charging

This more basic option provides power for a maximum autonomy of 300 kilometers, and is offered in combination with the ‘Equilibre’ and ‘Tecno’ trim levels and with the regulated electric motor to offer a maximum power of 130 hp. A version that has a 7 kW and optional 11 kW AC charger, but without fast charging availability, not even as an option.

German sources consulted Renault on this question, receiving an answer at least curious: «A customer who orders the Mégane with a small battery prefers not to drive long distances, he will probably charge at home during the night – it takes between 7 and 10 hours – and, therefore, you will not have problems with the single phase system. 40 kWh battery is designed for urban use and the public charging stations installed, being able to recharge quickly with up to 22 kW in alternating current ». A subjective estimate that does not have to conform to reality, and which forces customers to bet on the 60 kWh battery that offers 450 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle.

Now, Renault has responded to the German source noting that “We are working together with our colleagues in France on a solution to also install a DC charging option for the 40 kWh battery”, adding that “After another internal verification, Renault has decided to offer an optional fast charge function for the small 40 kWh battery for the new Renault Mégane E-Tech ». Of course, this important improvement, which will continue to be an optional -a 130 kW DC charger-, It will only be available with this battery but with the more powerful 220 hp electric motor.