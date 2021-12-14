Something that never ceases to amaze me is the evolution that many devices have had from 10 years ago to the present, nowadays you can use a game console to watch movies on Netflix, as may be the case with the Xbox Series S, for example, and to use it as well as possible you need a remote control so that you can watch the movie and pause, rewind, fast-forward just as you would on a blu-ray, for 20 euros you get this very good Xbox controller.

Command it has a very nice design in white, it is the exact same color as the Xbox Series S and the backlit buttons they make it very easy to use when there is little light, many people watch their movies in dim light or completely in the dark like in a movie theater. The buttons feel good to the touch and have a good click and they are well placed to my mind.

This remote 8Bitdo Media Remote It feels like a robust product in terms of design and quality, it is not without some drawbacks, but for the price it offers more than decent performance. You can easily navigate the Xbox menu and you can select the platform you want, in this case Netflix and see its catalog and decide on the movie or series you want to see, such as The Money Heist which has premiered its last season.

The controller works with an infrared sensor, so you must point it directly at the Xbox so that you can use it correctly, This controller is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. The package includes the remote control, 2 AAA batteries and the user manual so that you can use it without problem and you can consult the information contained there if you have questions about its use.

Last updated on 2021-12-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Whether you have your Xbox in a bedroom or in your living room, it is not uncommon for you to use it to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney + series. For these situations and to avoid having to take the control of the console and drain its battery, it is ideal to have a remote control that, in addition, has a user experience similar to that of a traditional remote control that we use for the television and playback devices.

Reading the opinion of buyers I found that they wish there was a black design that would fit more with the Xbox Series X since this design in white fits more with the Series S. 8bitdo has a black version, but it is a more complete controller and not so small, and it might not be what one is looking for. And only one buyer claimed that they had had a problem with one of the buttons, which is not common in most remote control units.

As you can see, it is a device that is a good addition to enjoy that other use that you can give your Xbox and for 20 euros It doesn’t look like something out of the market.

