When we talk about the Xbox as a device we cannot pigeonhole him only in the field of video games, this console is also able to serve you as a multimedia center in which to watch movies and series. If you also want to give it that use, you will need a remote control to be able to choose the movie you want to see, search in the menus, etc., the PDP Media Remote controller It will be very useful for this and you can have it at home for a price of 25 euros.

The purpose of this command is to make it easier for you to enter the Xbox menus and for you to be able to navigate through the different applications that are compatible with the console, and in this case we are talking about streaming platforms. This remote control is officially licensed by Xbox so it is recognized by Microsoft as a valid product for the console.

When you are watching a movie with this remote control you can play, pause, time skip, raise and lower the volume just as you do with the remote control of your Smart TV or decoder. It is also useful because you do not have to use the Xbox controller which can be more confusing for this use, and it will work better than a universal controller as it is fully compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

It has a very nice design with backlit buttons that are activated by movement and thus helps them to be more visible in dark environments, in my case it would be very useful because I prefer to watch the movies with the light off. We should also highlight that it comes with two AAA batteries that are necessary for the control to work properly.

Last updated on 2021-12-01. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is also important to say that it is a control that is quite familiar and can be used by any family member without knowledge of a gaming controller, as it is quite similar to other controls like Amazon’s Fire TV. The device has a couple of drawbacks, the first being that being infrared it needs a direct line of sight with the Xbox in order to function optimally.

The second is that if you use a login code for your console you must choose a code without numbers since there does not seem to be a button that activates them. But other than that it is a device worth buying from a price that is affordable 25 euros.

