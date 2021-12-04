More and more clues around the development of this title.

Naughty Dog’s trajectory in the video game industry is enviable in many aspects, since this American studio is not only the father of Crash Bandicoot, Jak & Daxter and Uncharted, but also are the minds behind the acclaimed The Last of Us, one of the last games released on PlayStation 3 (with a remastered version for PS4 in its first year) and that managed to mark a turning point for many users as far as the narrative is concerned.

It was so much the success of the acclaimed title that This led to its sequel being released in June last year, which told the story of Ellie, who was Joel’s partner during the first installment as well as a controllable character at a certain point in the story.

Be that as it may, it must be said that the end of The Last of Us Part 2 was, in a sense, a closure of this story, being difficult to think how it could continue, at least with the original characters. And before this idea, at the beginning of years we had a possible answer, which would give us as a result the remake of The Last of Us.

The remake of The Last of Us has more and more clues that point to its development

It was at the beginning of this present year that we began to hear rumors about the development of The Last of Us by Naughty Dog, this being a project that would have started with PlayStation Visual Arts, the original company being the supervisor of the development in the beginning. Needless to say this changed over time Through a role swap on the orders of Sony itself, which in its day caused several relevant PVA figures to leave the company.

Needless to say there has been no official news at any time, entering everything within the rumor mill. Nevertheless, the signs are there, like the one that happened recently with a job offer that would indicate that, indeed, the development of this remake is being carried out.

Thus, job posting has been added for the position of Technical Game Designer at PlayStation Studios Visual Arts through Linkedin, where it is indicated that would be to implement an existing game in a new framework, improving elements of the original. In other words: a remake. Also, being the study that it is and the fact that the offer mentions melee and ranged combat, everything seems to indicate that it would be The Last of Us, Although I do not know anything confirmed as such, just a simple hint.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe