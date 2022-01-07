In April 2021, Jason Schreier, a journalist from Bloomberg and one of the most respected sources in the video game industry, revealed that Naughty Dog is working on a remake of The last of us. Almost a year after this information was released, now other equally reliable sources provide details on the launch of said title. Believe it or not, it could come this year.

Tom Henderson, whose information on future games is usually accurate, noted in his account of Twitter that the remake of The last of us It would available during the second semester of this year. In fact, it seems that the game is about to finish its development:

“I heard from several people that the remake of The last of us it is almost finished and could be launched during the second half of 2022. “

The report has also been endorsed by VGC, which is also a reliable portal.

Naughty Dog has multiple projects underway

Just this week, Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog co-president and one of the franchise’s top managers, claimed that the California studio works on several projects. Obviously, he did not want to delve into them, but it is almost a fact that one is the remake of The last of us. “We can’t wait to share with you the many video game projects we are working on at Naughty Dog”, mentioned the manager during CES 2022.

A curious point about the remake of The last of us is that, at first, its development was not in charge of Naughty Dog. According to the Schreier report mentioned above, Visual Arts Service Group had the project in their hands, but apparently they did not receive the necessary resources to carry out the remake. In the end, Sony decided to hand over the development of the game to its original creators.

It makes sense that the remake of The last of us see the light in the second semester. Why? The first half of the year is already occupied by exclusive games such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 Y Forspoken. On the other hand, surely Sony wants to match its launch with the premiere of the HBO series. This is still being filmed and, according to various reports, it will premiere on HBO Max during the second half.