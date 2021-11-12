Rumors have been coming to us for a few months that Nintendo could be working on a remastering of Metroid Prime for 2022. Since then, we’ve seen new details come and go, none of them officially confirmed by the company. Now, however, additional context suggests that the studio behind this remake could be Retro Studios and, furthermore, the title would have already been finished.

The Insider and video game analyst Emily Rogers recently comments on his official Twitter account that the remastering of Metroid Prime 1 would have started its development in mid-2017 or 2018. As he adds, the idea of ​​the company was to remaster the first installment, and then use the bases of it –engine, tools, models, etc– to recreate the second and third installments of Metroid Prime. However, it does not ensure that these plans have not changed after what was experienced during the 2020 pandemic.

It would be cool if Nintendo sticks to their original plan and brings all 3 Metroid Primes to Switch. I’m rooting for the best possible scenario here. Only thing I can confirm atm is Prime 1 exists. And it just wrapped up development over the summer. – Emily Rogers (@EmilyRogersBlog) November 10, 2021

Rogers decides to jump into the water entirely, and assures in a reply to his initial tweet that «I can confirm that Prime 1 exists. And it just finished its development during the summer«. In this way, the different rumors that came about a possible remastering of the first Metroid Prime would have been true. What Emily Rogers does not know is if Nintendo will end up bringing the three remastered installments to the Switch, or if it will be limited to releasing only the first title and it will be a one-time thing.

Do not forget that this is nothing but rumor so take it with a grain of salt. Until Nintendo officially announces the release of the remastered Metroid Prime 1, we can’t help but assume it’s a fake. Also, if the title has already been finalized as Rogers assures, it is very likely that we will be very close to seeing your presentation and subsequent launch.