After months of rumors and leaks, EA made the development of a Dead Space remake official during last week’s EA Play Liv. Will come out Coming soon to PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, but it does not have a release date yet, which seems to indicate that the project is going on for a long time. Time the EA Motive team will use to experiment with some new features and added material compared to the original.

During the development process of this remake, the Dead Space team has not only had access to the original material of the 2011 game, but also to all the designs that were discarded from the final product. “At first, we started with the level design of the original Dead Space and the funny thing is that you can see some of the versions that the team made before launch,” says the creative director of the game, Roman Campos-Oriola, in an interview with IGN. “In the first chapter, you can see some runners who wanted to do a certain way first, and then you can understand that they changed it due to technical limitations or some other reason. ”

Campos-Oriola does not specify whether or not they will use the discarded material from the original Dead Space, but he does assure that “in terms of image, sound, playability and everything” it will be a remake in every sense of the word, not a simple remastering. “We are not porting them, we are not raising the texture or adding more polygons to the model. We really are rebuilding all these elements, filming all the animations, and so on”.

But the thing is not there, since this remake of Dead Space could have even more news by adding functions from the sequels and new accessibility options. For example, Campos-Oriola comments on the zero gravity zones from Dead Space 2, segments that were not present in the original adventure, as well as references to other details of the Dead Space story that were not necessarily in the base game.

“For us, the foundation is the Dead Space 1 story. So, by default, that’s what canon is. But then there are some improvements that we want to make to that story, ”Campos-Oriola said. “And not necessarily improvements because those things didn’t really work in the original, more improvements because of what came next, and we thought, ‘Oh, it would be interesting if we could reference that, or if we could link to that.”

In the same way, he comments on the idea of ​​giving a twist to some aspects of the Visceral Games game in terms of updating and gameplay accessibility, such as the classic mechanic of cutting the members of the enemies. Although it does not specify specific adjustments.

“Something that is also very important to us that did not exist 12 years ago are all those options or different ways of playing if you need it,” says Campos-Oriola. “All these accessibility elements will definitely be something important to us in terms of open the Dead Space experience to a broader group of people who didn’t necessarily have the opportunity or were able to play the game when it came out. ”

