On November 11, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released, which includes the “remasters” of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, three great classics that were groundbreaking in their time and are still very well remembered, although with the arrival of the definitive editions, everything has become. GTA Trilogy «Definitive Edition» has had a release full of bugs, strange modeling, features removed from the original works, and many other things that have shown this collection to be unfinished.

Although, after everything that happened, many fans are waiting for the launch of the GTA Trilogy Remastered physical edition, which has announced Rockstar games a few hours ago via Twitter, which has been delayed to December 17, 2021. The causes of the delay in the release of the physical edition of GTA Trilogy Remastered are unknown, although this may have been due to wanting to release the game with as many updates as possible.

These are the main bugs that the GTA Trilogy Remastered update has fixed

The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed. Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022. Check your local retailer for availability. pic.twitter.com/6avP8yp6la – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 30, 2021

As you may have read, the physical release of GTA Trilogy Remastered has gone from being released on December 7 to 17 this month. 10 days apart, which we understand will give Rockstar a little more leeway to try and fix all the bugs in the game. Finally, we remind you that Rockstar will once again sell the classic versions of GTA III, San Andreas and Vice City after the huge criticism towards their remasters.