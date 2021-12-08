Apple has just released the Release Candidate of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, alongside watchOS 8.3. After the large number of news that we have seen in previous betas, these versions focus on finishing finalizing details and ensuring proper operation on all compatible devices before their official launch. A launch that, having reached the RC, should be given in the next few weeks.

All ready for the final version

The third beta of iOS 15.2 and the rest of systems came with several novelties– Changes in Macro mode, group editing of tags in the Reminders app, searching within Apple Music lists, and more.

Similarly the second beta of the systems also brought several changes. Changes in the integration of Hide my mail in the Mail app, the arrival of the digital representative and also internal changes in the TV app, CarPlay and much more. And this after the app privacy report arrived in the first beta, which allows us to know what connections our applications make and some other news in the notifications.

With all this, this Release Candidate focuses on finishing polishing all the new additions. An update that must be the last before, in the coming weeks, we see the final version.

If we want to enter the beta cycle we can do it by following these steps, but it is necessary to bear in mind that we are talking about development versions containing bugs.

Already within the beta cycle, we will find the update in the app Settings as an OTA update. During the first hours, Apple’s servers can receive more demand than usual, so the waiting time can be lengthened.

Image | Bagus Hernawan