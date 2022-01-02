Jan 02, 2022 at 08:25 CET

Iolanda Marble

Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz start 2022 in a honeymoon, More united than ever. Although they always maintained a good understanding, the truth is that they stopped talking to each other for days in the pulse by the leadership of the labor reform negotiation, in November, after a disagreement that made the PSOE fear the end of the coalition. However, the last steps in the coordination to reach an agreement with the social agents forced contact and ended up rebuilding the relationship. Now they are called or seen at all hours. They are delighted, they understand and support each other, they indicate from their surroundings, because they have the same roadmap: to get to the end of term without breaking to have time to implement what was promised and demonstrate the effectiveness of the first coalition of a state government in democracy.

They will not have it easy. In the Executive they expect a storm of bad news in this first quarter. In January, government sources admit, the avalanche of infections will translate into a surge in hospital admissions that will stress the health system. Inflation, triggered by the price of electricity, will be the other headache in the coming months for an Executive who has assumed that this year will not be easy, but it will be better than the previous one. “If someone expects miracles, they are wrong & rdquor;, warns a relevant socialist leader. The intention is to survive those first more complicated months and step on the accelerator of reforms to reach the general elections with homework done.

Not everyone agrees with the plan. In the space of United we can there are voices that pressure to break the coalition, leave the government and force an electoral advance. Díaz doesn’t even want to hear about it. “He says it in public and he says it to the president himself. There is a coalition for a while, there is no reason to break up. Citizens are fed up with elections, they want a long term & rdquor ;, say sources close to the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor. Although indirectly purple sectors send them messages to break the coalition and go to the polls this year, Díaz is not willing to give his arm to twist. “It would be irresponsible. You have to manage the funds, there are measures that have deadlines & rdquor ;, they insist on their environment.

Nobody is aware that, in addition, precipitating the elections would prevent them build your project and it would force him to compete under the purple acronym, evidently, with less autonomy in the political line and, almost worse, with impositions in the organic.

Díaz, nearby sources explain, goes for it all. Your job is your obsession and he has paid too high an emotional price to allow himself to be imposed on strategies or to have to assume the thesis of the founder of Podemos and former vice president, Pablo Iglesias. Díaz not only publicly defends the survival of the coalition, but whenever he can ratify that commitment in private conversations with the socialist wing of the Government, in case there are doubts, according to several PSOE ministers to this newspaper.

“Part of them wants to exhaust the legislature with the coalition and another part prefers to break up to distance themselves,” says a member of the Executive. “Yolanda [Díaz] tells us that we have to endure. She is perfectly integrated into the government and knows that it is best to maintain the coalition. Irene [Montero] Y Ion [Belarra] They tell us that we will see it & rdquor ;, indicates another government source. “The two of them [Belarra y Montero] they go their own way in the Councils [de Ministros]. They do not intervene. They come together and they go together, they do not relate to the rest & rdquor ;, describe members of the Executive Socialists and purple. They put the focus on “isolation & rdquor; of the “hard & rdquor; of United We Can within the Government.

In the half year that has passed since the departure of Iglesias, they admit in the Executive, the coalition has been united by the more pacifying spirit of Díaz. According to Moncloa, that greater unity in the coalitionDespite the friction, it is a guarantee of political profitability. “We have to get together, in the end, with the agenda accomplished. Do and explain. Deliver what we promised & rdquor ;, underlines a cabinet member. As an example, all put the pact for labor reform. Although there is some criticism in the socialist discourse that Díaz has capitalized on this success, the government believes that this agreement demonstrates the potential of the coalition.

The socialists have very digested that to govern they will need to re-issue the coalition. “We need Yolanda [Díaz] get 35 or 40 deputies. It is a difficult balance: not much more, because it would rob us, not much less, because we would not add & rdquor ;, explain government sources. “She is a very good politician. She can bring together a more plural vote. Her alternative seems to me a success. Being useful is governing, she has understood it. It is more comfortable not to be in the Government,” says a regional president about Diaz’s challenge.

Sánchez, several ministers agree, faces this second part of the concentrated legislature. “I see him very strong, determined, he will not tremble because of a survey or because of having to change the script. I see him with clear ideas, wanting to give the Spanish stability. Let no one expect nervous attacks. He has been in Moncloa for three and a half years, has gone through all kinds of situations and has matured a lot“, maintains a prominent socialist leader.

When he had hardly been in office for half a year, the president himself made this reflection at a ceremony in Madrid: “As Manuel Azaña said, politics is a continuous weave and unweave. If I’ve learned anything in six months, it’s that challenges never end. It seems that you have solved a problem and you have another twenty on the table. “It was November 2018. No one imagined a pandemic then.

The challenges

Moncloa’s internal surveys indicate “A comeback & rdquor; of the PSOE since the July ministerial changeover and, according to these calculations, the Socialists would be in a tie with the PP, with Pablo Casado going down after the crisis with the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The Government does not hide their satisfaction with this evolution. They see the leadership of the popular president weak and, although the sum is concerned with a rising Vox, they believe that the PSOE will be able to activate the progressive electorate and “Bite in the center & rdquor ;.

The former socialist minister agrees Jordi Sevilla. “Peter [Sánchez] He’s going to push Casado to the right very hard. Let’s see a focused speech, of consensus, to push the PP towards Vox & rdquor ;, he opines. For Seville, the great challenge for the Government will be to improve management so that European funds are not trapped in the bureaucratic tangle. “Sánchez gambles with the management of the Next Generation & rdquor ;, admits the socialist.

For Sevilla, Sánchez has two main challenges: integrating ERC Y Bildu in state policy to reduce oxygen to the independence movement, as was done in its day with the PNV and CiU, and reduce social inequality, especially among young people.

Devilish calendar

Beyond the tensions of rupture, inflation and the Covid, Sánchez and Díaz have against the calendar: the electoral advances of Castile and Leon (February 13) and the Andalusians (without specifying) will throw, according to the polls, negative results for the PSOE and United We Can. In the Government they admit the disappointment, but question that losing regional elections implies losing the general elections.

“If someone thinks that Pablo Married he is going to be president of the Government because [Alfonso Fernández] Manueco win or why [Juanma Moreno] Bonilla win is clear & rdquor ;, ironizes a minister. “The change of cycle that the PP is announcing there may or may not occur, but the generals will indicate it, not what happens in Andalusia or Castilla y León & rdquor ;, agrees another member of the Executive. “Each territory is different. People in Castilla y León do not know if they will understand this electoral advance & rdquor ;, questions a regional president.