In an interview with the Dr. Brenda Crabtree Ramírez, Infectologist Specialist in HIV.

LaSalud.mx.- The doctor Brenda Crabtree Ramirez He studied medicine and graduated with honors from the Mexican School of Medicine of the Universidad de la Salle (ULSA) in 2000. He has the specialty of Internal Medicine at the ABC Medical Center endorsed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). She received the Alfonso Caso Medal awarded by the UNAM as the Best Internist of 2005.

It also has the specialty of Infectology at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ). It is Researcher Holder D in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Clinic of the Infectology Department of INCMNSZ since 2008 and is part of the National System of Researchers since 2010, currently level II.

So that LaSalud.mx conducted an exclusive interview with the renowned Dr. Brenda Crabtree, on the relationship between the Covid-19 pandemic and HIV, in which she told us; “At first we were trying to understand and know the disease, as time went by we became more clear about whether HIV was an independent risk factor for developing severe COVID-19 or even death. Until the World HIV Conference (IAS 2021) This year, which was carried out in Berlin virtually, a couple of studies and some publications with cohorts in the United States of America and South Africa were presented; and a survey by the World Health Organization (WHO). What was found was that People living with HIV are more likely to develop serious illness or death from COVID-19, if they require hospitalization.“ However, the specialist mentions that there are different limitations in the information of these studies: “For example, if they have antiretroviral treatment and if it is adjusted for the presence or absence of comorbidities that we know are closely related to the severity of COVID-19, such as hypertension, overweight, obesity, diabetes, among others. “

“The median age of HIV patients has increased, It is no longer like 20 years ago that it was 28 or 30 years old, now it is 44 or more in the care centers such as in our clinic” In that sense, people are living longer with HIV, and we know that comorbidities in them occur earlier and more frequentlyThus, it is not clear whether the comorbidities cause the severity of COVID-19 or it is HIV itself.

In the global context, “According to reports from South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the WHO survey, it appears that people with HIV are at higher risk of being hospitalized and dying than those without HIV, but it is not determined whether these cases are because they have more comorbidities or are due to HIV itself. “

Secondly, “there are several surveys by the WHO and the Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) showing that continuity of care for people living with HIV is threatened in more than 100 countries, that is, what they face is the impact of the pandemic on the HIV epidemic. “

During isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people did not want to go to health centers to get diagnostic tests or treat symptoms that could be related to HIVSome were afraid to pick up their medications or, due to the saturation of the health system, did not receive continuous medical attention. Consequently, there was lack of adherence to treatment in many patients.

Some of the strategies in the country that are advancing is PrEP but “self-testing is something that we do not have in Mexico and that in times of pandemic is relevant because if it had been, people who did not leave their homes would have done it easily. “ Dr. Crabtree pointed out at the end of the interview.

“There’s a excess mortality which was calculated in January 2021 in Mexico City, devastating: in the third wave, 350% in general, but in HIV we do not know precisely. During these last 20 months there have been moments with urgency of beds to care for patients with up to 5 opportunistic infections because the timely testing was not done, they stopped taking the treatment, etc.. without being able to give a clear answer to all who have needed it“

“In the period from April to August 2020, the Carso Foundation donated 20 beds from Star Médica in Nezahualcóyotl to serve 35 to 40 patients who had no place to stay in the hospital. We were specialist doctors from CIENI and INMCNSZ to take care of them and do the best we could for them. We had a very high mortality of 26%, because they were people with very severe complications. However, there were many others who, had it not been for this opportunity, would have passed away.“

“How many people will have died without a diagnosis because they did not have access to it? despite the fact that the Condesa Clinic was functioning normally for the diagnosis, during all this period of time. Many times they do not do it because they are not perceived in the risk group, for example, women. It is well known that women who arrive with chronic diarrhea can spend months in care without undergoing a diagnostic test because they do not perceive themselves at risk. We still have stereotypes that prevent people from routinely getting a diagnostic test in emergency or first level services, especially. “

What’s more, “in Mexico, people with HIV were vaccinated according to age and not as a vulnerable priority group. At this time, it is not clear if there will be third doses and then HIV is one of the groups that have to be considered, especially if they have less than 200 CD4s. Therefore, it is extremely relevant that they are adhered to care and tests can be done to find out if they are in virological control and with what CD4, so that at some point the need arises (as with groups of transplanted patients and oncology patients) of a third dose.“