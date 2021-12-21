On the contrary, the locals, much more sober, dressed in their traditional tunics and turbans, just by accident you could see a red Qatari jersey.

A game that could seem rather bland was celebrated by all the dribbles and possible attacks in favor of the home team. The first half ended with a clear Algerian superiority, during halftime the sound inside the stadium resounded reggaeton, yes, in Qatar, it was “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake, a singular detail in a country very distant from the Spanish-speaking world. Except for his love of Spanish soccer.

Unlike other Islamic nations, women in Qatar can access sporting events without restrictions.

(Luis Baylón)



At minute 59 the scoring was opened, a shot from the small area gave the visitors the advantage, Djamel Benlamri put the goal in the goal of Saad Al Sheeb.

At the end of the 90 minutes, the referee extended the additional time by 9 minutes, Giving oxygen to the jersey grana in achieving the tie and reaching the final. At 90 + 7 the tie fell. Al Thumama Stadium blazed with joy, Qatar could have a final by beating one of the titans of its region. However, a bad play in the small area caused him to score a penalty in favor of Algeria, Benlamri charged it at 90 + 17, yes 7 more minutes of the extension and one minute later the Qatari dream of raising the glass in Doha died.

The gahfiya It is a traditional element in traditional Muslim clothing, a design alluded to by the Al Thumama stadium.



The final will be played on Saturday December 18 between Tunisia and Algeria, two well-known rivals from the Maghreb (west of the Arab world) every so often find themselves in World Cup qualifiers and cups on the African continent, this time it will be in the largest Arab store in the world at the Al Bayt Stadium, more than 3,000 kilometers from home .