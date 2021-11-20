The Ministry of Health (Ssa) opened the registry for anti-Covid vaccination for adolescents aged 15 to 17 years without comorbidities, who can now register on the portal www.mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

Registration is also open for minors between the ages of 12 and 17 with a chronic disease

The health authorities enabled access to the platform for the population with 15 years of age on January 15, 2022 or more. Minors who want to obtain their registration to be immunized are asked to enter their Unique Population Registration Code (CURP).

This action begins the process to identify the target population of adolescents without comorbidities who want to be vaccinated throughout the country. Registration is also open for minors between the ages of 12 and 17 with a chronic disease. Same as the health authorities estimated at more than a million people.

In addition to the CURP, adolescents who want to be vaccinated must inform about their residence entity, municipality, postal code (optional), telephone and contact email.

How to register in My Vaccine?

Enter the page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/ Enter your CURP of the minor with 15 years of age on January 15, 2022 or more. Verify that the data such as name, CURP, date of birth and entity of birth are correct. You must specify if the person is pregnant, if he is in a state of prostration or if he has any comorbidity. Select the option “I want to be vaccinated.” Register the data of where you want to be vaccinated, that is, the entity, the municipality, as well as contact telephone numbers.

There may be page saturation for pre-registration

At the end of the registration you will be given a folio and you will be able to download and print your vaccination file.

It is worth mentioning that the pre-registration is used for the health authorities to manage the dates and vaccination units by federal entity.

As in other occasions there may be saturation of the page for the pre-registration. So you should be patient if you can’t access or complete your registration on the first try.

THE IMPORTANCE OF VACCINATION FOR MINORS

Vaccination against the coronavirus in children and adolescents is a strategy that began to be applied in various countries, being a tool that not only benefits those who receive the inoculant but also contributes to achieving collective social protection.

The vaccine was shown to be safe for minors. It uses a well-known technology: inactivated virus, which is similar to others that have been applied to minors for a long time, such as the vaccine against poliomyelitis or against hepatitis A.

According to the results of the phase I and II clinical trial, the vaccine has been shown to be “safe and well tolerated” in children between the ages of 3 and 17 years. In this way, it contributes to reducing the rare but possible serious forms of disease and mortality from coronavirus in this group, as well as the number of susceptible people, and thus, curbing viral transmission and strengthening school attendance.

