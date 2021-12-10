A tweet from the official account and an old leak give force to this announcement.

On January 28, the following Game Freak proposal for its flagship star will hit physical and digital stores: Pokémon Legends Arceus, a title that has been cataloged as groundbreaking within the saga for changing everything known so far to embark on an adventure that will take us to the deep past of Sinnoh, this being Hisui region.

It has to be said that the title is causing some buzz within the community, since, although it generates doubts as it is a new proposal, the truth is that many users are curious about what is to come, although not only because of the game mechanics, but the new regional forms are also gaining prominence available in the title, of which we hardly know a few.

Under this premise, The title will feature variants of known Pokémon and new evolutions, so that within the first category we would find, to date, Braviary, Growlithe, Zorua and Zoroark, while in the second they are confirmed for moments Wyrdeen, Kleavor and Basculegion, unknown at the moment if the previous evolutionary phases will also have regional forms.

Voltorb and Electrode would be of Electric / Plant type according to a filtration

However, it must be borne in mind that, as with the eighth generation, Many of these new forms will be kept under lock and key until the game’s launch on Nintendo Switch., so that only a few would pass the cut of being shown before to the mere promotional effects of the title. And with this idea in mind, Voltorb and Electrode may be the next to pass the aforementioned cut.

This is because recently the official Pokémon account has uploaded a short clip in which you can see how there are several Poké Balls, among which we find an explosive. This has immediately made one think of Voltorb, since This is the characteristic attack par excellence of both this Pokémon and its evolution. You can see the video in question below:

Friends, there is … something I may have forgotten to mention. Do you remember that surprise I told you about? Well … if you touch it, it will self-destruct. So, please be careful while picking up my Poké Ball collection! https://t.co/FvZVXIejCp – Ball Guy pic.twitter.com/5SwAxm3LZO – Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 9, 2021

At this point, anyone would think that it is mere speculation, but the truth is that it is not, since Voltorb and Electrode are two highly rumored and even leaked Pokémon to have a regional form., which would have the types Electric and Plant. The latter is especially relevant if we take into account that the Poké Balls of this time are made of wood, so that The Pokémon that represents this object in the saga would go according to the material with which it is manufactured.

