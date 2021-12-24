Dec 23, 2021 at 18:52 CET

The award ‘Fat‘ of Lottery Extraordinary of Christmas Lottery 2021, corresponding to the number 86,148, has appeared on the stage of the Royal Theater at 12.12 minutes.

His departure entails the fact that all the tenths of the draw ending in 8 They receive a refund of 20 euros, and therefore, the participations will entail the return of the same amount that has been played.

The number 8 has been the reimbursement of the first prize 24 times throughout the history of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, after this 2021 the number awarded with 400,000 euros to the tenth has fallen to 86,148.

However, number 5 is the most repeated reinstatement, having been awarded a total of 32 times. It is followed by numbers 4 and 6, with 27 occasions each, according to data from the State Lottery and Gambling Society of the State (SELAE), collected by Europa Press.

In the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2021 only another of the top prizes it has finished in 8, apart from the ‘Gordo’. Specifically, it was the fourth fifth prize, 24,198, endowed with 60,000 euros for the series.

Usually, the refund is used by many to repeat fortune in the Draw of the Child, which is held on January 6 and for which you can already buy tickets in the administrations and other places enabled for it.