Xiaomi ’s cheapest and probably most interesting laptops have hit the Global market, debuting first in Indonesia. Specifically, this is how the, making its debut outside of China as one of the laptops with the best quality / price ratio.

Making use of the 11th Generation Intel Core processors, the RedmiBook 15 has been launched in Indonesia with a price that more than one will love and that will undoubtedly give the possibility to more users to get a good computer.

RedmiBook 15, main features

In detail, the RedmiBook 15 is presented as a slim and light design laptop, which adds a metallic touch for a more premium feel. Its weight does not go beyond 1.8 kilograms and its thickness is just 19.9 millimeters.

Inside we find a Intel Core i3 10nm, consisting of 2 cores and 4 threads capable of reaching a maximum frequency of 4.1GHz. This is also combined with an Integrated GPU with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of FFR4 RAM and 256GB of internal memory in SSD format.

Beyond this we find ourselves before a laptop equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD + resolution screen. Likewise, the RedmiBook 15 adds a long-lasting battery, capable of offering up to 10 hours of autonomy thanks to its 46Wh capacity.

For the rest, the RedmiBook 15 has 2W + 2W stereo speakers, HD 720p front camera, 1xHDMI, 2xUSB 3.0, Ethernet, USB 2.0, card reader, microphone and headphone input, WiFi 5, a large touch panel and Windows 10 Home.

Price and availability

The RedmiBook 15 can now be purchased in Indonesia for 5,999,000Rp, about 352 euros to the change in its variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the moment it is unknown when it will reach the rest of the countries, although this could happen shortly, both in Spain and in the rest of Europe.

More information in: My.com (Indonesia)