After presenting itself in the Global market, The Redmi Watch 2 Lite officially lands in Spain at a price slightly higher than expected. In addition, Xiaomi has opened its reservation, allowing us to be the first to have this interesting smartwatch.

At an official price of 69.99 euros, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite will go on sale next December 15 at 00:00, being able to reserve both in Amazon, as in own Official website of Xiaomi in Spain at this same price.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite, everything it offers us

The new Redmi Watch 2 Lite lands in Spain with a 1.55-inch wide LCD screen, which now sees its frames reduced, achieving greater use than its previous generation (Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite).

In addition to this, this new watch has Integrated GPS, 5ATM certification and a large 262mAh battery capable of providing a autonomy of up to 10 days of use or up to 14 if we have the GPS active continuously.

For the rest, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite has 100 training modes, 17 of them at a professional level, 24/7 heart monitoring, blood oxygen meter and it is compatible with Strava and Apple Health.