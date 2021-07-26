Finally,has started to roll out stably, thus giving it certain new features, better fluidity and in general, a great improvement in terms of autonomy.

In detail, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has started to update through the European ROM, that is, the version of the system that integrates all those devices officially purchased in Europe and that follows the EU or EEA nomenclature.

In itself, we are facing the version V12.5.2.0.RGGEUXM, has a total size of 2.2GB in its Recovery format and you can download it from this link. In addition, if you have not received it automatically yet, you can install MIUI 12.5 manually by following this tutorial that we have prepared.

And remember, before proceeding with the installation of an update as important as this one, it is convenient to make a backup copy of your Redmi Note 8 Pro, as well as start the process with the battery fully charged or better yet, connected to the electrical outlet.

When will MIUI 12.5 arrive to the rest of the devices

At the moment Xiaomi is in the middle of the second phase of updating to MIUI 12.5. It is therefore that in the coming days this version of MIUI is expected to reach the following devices:

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9

POCO X3 NFC

What’s more, it is very likely that other older devices will end up updating to MIUI 12.5, as the Redmi Note 7 among others have already done.