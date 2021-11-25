Redmi has confirmed that its new Redmi Note 11T will have a charging speed of 33W and this means that it will charge much faster than the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Fast charging is one of the best advances that have been made in the mobile phone industry. And, is that, the possibility of having the phone ready in just a few minutes is something really convenient and that makes life easier when using the device throughout the day to day.

What happens is that there are still many brands that have not finished integrating this type of technology into their devices. Google is the clear example of this and, although they are the parents of Android, the truth is that their mobile devices are not the epitome of the evolution of the smartphone.

In fact, most of the time they are just a few more terminals and they have many lights, but also some shadows. And, is that, even terminals made for the mid-range have better loading speeds than those that come from the hand of Cupertino.

The last thing that has been known is that the Redmi Note 11T would have a charging speed of 33W, being higher than the charging speed found in both the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The news is not a leak and it is that Redmi’s own subsidiary in India has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11T will have this charging speed.

No more details are known about this terminal, although what is expected is that it integrates the MediaTek Dimensity 810 as a processor. In addition, that it has 5G connectivity to be at the level of the rest of the mid-range competitors that integrates this compatibility.

At the moment the only thing that can be done is to wait until we can know first-hand the details about this new device, although, in principle, they will only have us in suspense until the 30th of this month. We will tell you all the details when they become official.