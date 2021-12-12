Today we have learned new details about another model that Xiaomi is preparing for the global market, and that could arrive in Spain in just a few months. These are known as Redmi Note 11 4G At least that is how they would be called globally, because remember that the brand already has a mobile with this name in China. But the great difference of this model, and that is explained because it is for the global market, is that it would have a new processor, a priori to the taste of the European public.

And it is that this range of phones, launched in China, has already seen how some of its models have been launched globally with a different name from the usual, something that will be accentuated with the arrival of new models globally.

Information like these already surfaced a few weeks ago, and now they are confirmed with new leaks around, which are now more specific about the processor that this phone will integrate when it is launched globally. As will feature the Snapdragon 680, one of the most recent mid-range processors from Qualcomm, and that remains a step below the 700 series. Therefore, the big difference with respect to the Chinese model will be this processor, which will not be the original MediaTek Helio G88 with which It was launched in the Asian country.

What else can we expect?

It is understood that knowing the only big difference, which will be the processor, we should not know more leaks around the terminal, but this information has been accompanied by another key data, such as the price that this phone would have when it reaches the global market. The price of the Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to hit the market for $ 199, about 175 euros. Although the most normal is that opens for 199 euros in Europe, since in these cases the currency conversions are literal, and are not precisely limited to currency conversions.

Along with this information it is also pointed out that this model will arrive in two versions, one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM, in both cases with 128GB of internal storage. Therefore it seems that the Redmi Note 11 that arrive in Spain are going to have a different key feature, such as the processor. The rest of the models, with MediaTek processors, it seems that little by little they will be integrating the ranges of other brands of the brand, such as Poco, which has already released the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is precisely the Redmi Note launched in China, but the 5G model that enjoys Dimensity processors. Therefore Xiaomi will once again carry out its strategy of launching different mobiles globally, where phones with Snapdragon processors are usually better received. A mobile that could be the first Note to have MIUI 13, the new version of Xiaomi’s customization layer.