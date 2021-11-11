Less than a month ago Xiaomi announced a new family of products, the Redmi Note 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro +. A priori, one of the novelties that attracted the most attention was its total commitment to SoCs manufactured by Mediatek, specifically the Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 920.

However, it seems that this is going to change rapidly. Guilty? There is no other than the shortage of chips, increasingly critical. The crisis due to the shortage of semiconductors is leading Xiaomi, the leading agent in this struggle, to juggle with the two main producers in the market.

The Redmi Note 11 are going to 2022

Thus, according to information released by the Vietnamese insider @ chunvn8888, Xiaomi has changed plans regarding the distribution of the Redmi Note 11 outside of China, betting on exporting it with a processor change, that is, choosing an equivalent Snapdragon due “to the small amount of Dimensity chips stored in the Xiaomi factory”. The vietnamese canal ThePIxel.vn confirm this news.

The situation is perhaps due to the company’s own success in launching this family. In the first hour after launch, 500,000 units had already been sold. Currently it is possible that Xiaomi has distributed several million deliveries.





The launch date, therefore, would be at some indeterminate time in the first quarter of 2022, and the Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 920 chips would be replaced by Snapdragon processors.

Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that the first Redmi Note 11 will arrive in India under the nickname Redmi Note 11T 5G, according to the insider @kacskrz, a reformulation that would only affect that, its commercial name, retaining its key specifications.