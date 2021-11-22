Like the Xiaomi 12, Redmi K50 Series seems to be just around the corner and also with an important surprise. As with the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, The Redmi K50 Series will also feature its own gaming model.

This is how they have let us know since XIAOMIUI, who have discovered the existence of a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Enter the MIUI internal code. And be careful, because this will be a real beast thanks to the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, probably the new POCO F4 GT

In detail, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition has been seen in the MIUI code next to the codename MATISSE. This apparently will have a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 and a camera that could be 64 or 108MP.

Furthermore, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition that would become the POCO F4 GT in the Global market would not arrive alone. Apparently there will also be a Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition, which would have a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor.

In summary, Everything indicates that December will be a great month. In this final stretch of the year we will not only meet the Xiaomi 12 or MIUI 13, but also the Redmi K50 Series that apparently will be quite wide.