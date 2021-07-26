After being announced Globally,as the most interesting and complete wireless headphones below x euros, thus becoming the best quality / price option.

Unlike other models, the Redmi Buds Pro 3 are characterized by their active noise reduction system and for adding other technologies that to date we only saw in more expensive headphones such as wireless charging.

The Redmi Buds Pro 3 will be available in Spain in the coming days at a launch price of 59.99 euros. As we said, one of the best options of the moment for those looking for complete wireless headphones at a good price.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro, what do these interesting headphones offer us

In detail, the new Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones add an inside 9mm dynamic drivers, thus providing a great sound quality. Likewise, these headphones incorporate technology Bluetooth 5.2, which makes it have a latency of just 69ms.

But there is not everything, these new Xiaomi wireless headphones add an advanced active noise cancellation system, capable of reduce ambient noise by up to 35dB. For this, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro make use of a total of 3 microphones in each earphone.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the new Redmi headphones are capable of offering up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. In addition, thanks to its charging case, which also supports wireless charging, its autonomy is prolonged until 28 hours.

In addition to what has been seen, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro debut in Spanish with other interesting technologies such as the ability to integrate with MIUI automatically, they add several sets of plugs and their weight does not go beyond the 4.9 grams for each earphone.