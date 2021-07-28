Presented a few days ago in the Global market, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro have become one of the most interesting wireless headphones on the market, below 60 euros. So much so, that its latency is so ridiculous that it representsas are the AirPods Pro.

Xiaomi has also announced it through its social networks in China, letting us see how the Redmi buds 3 Pro are capable of offering a delay or latency of just 69ms if we connect them to devices such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that in your case has Bluetooth 5.2.

Less than half the price and less than half the latency

While 69ms can only be a number for you, it really is a crazy number. For example, Apple AirPods Pro which can currently be purchased for about 190 euros, have a latency of 144ms. More than double.

Thanks to this very low latency, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro become a wireless headset perfect for viewing multimedia content or even playing games. You know, the lower the latency, the less the delay between the image on our smartphone and the sound we receive.

In short, a milestone for Xiaomi, which, thanks to records like this, reveals brands like Apple. And be careful, the Redmi Buds 3 Pro not only offer a really low latency, in addition to having a active noise reduction of up to 35dBThey also have quite a considerable autonomy.