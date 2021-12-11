The Redmi 9T receives MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, also in Europe

Today we have learned that the Redmi 9T is in luck, since it is beginning to receive the update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition , which is the most recent that Xiaomi has launched for this model and many others that are waiting for MIUI 13 to be a reality. This not only reaches the Chinese or Indian regions, but the most interesting thing is that it already extends globally. All this thanks to the version of firmware V12.5.4.0.RJQMIXM that is releasing now.

Xiaomi layer updates are taking forever this year, that is evident, and for that reason users of the brand have had to get used to receiving up to three updates within the same version, as has happened with MIUI 12.5.

As usual, it will arrive in waves to different regions, but what is evident is that the European owners of these phones will have their share of the new version of the layer in the coming days thanks to this update. Therefore, in this way, the updates for this phone would be completed in anticipation of the great event that is going to take place very shortly, and that will bring us the new and long-awaited version of MIUI.

Therefore this is the last stop for users of the Redmi 9T before MIUI 13 is released, something that will happen in just a few days, with a presentation where we will know all the news of the version of the most anticipated layer in the history of the Chinese firm.

What news does MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition offer?

This version has reached the market in some way to calm the spirits of the users of the brand who are fed up with the failures that the Chinese layer has been giving in recent months. MIUI has gone from being a layer revered by many, to being one of the most problematic on the market today. And for that reason we have not only had MIUI 12, but also MIUI 12.5 and this Enhanced Edition. Basically this new version comes to improve the performance of the brand’s phones, with a series of features aimed at this, so that our phone works more quickly.

As for example the liquid storage, a bombastic name behind which hides a feature that allows you to increase the speed at which data is read or written to the terminal’s storage. Or like the atomic memory, which improves retention of apps in the phone memory, which in turn optimizes multitasking. Then comes focus computation, which optimizes processor scheduling to reduce CPU usage, which in turn results in lower power consumption. Finally the smart balance is a tool that balances the performance of the phone and the energy it consumes.