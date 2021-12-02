Microsoft introduced ago few months a redesign of the applications Office. The goal of this redesign is to create a simpler and more consistent experience with Windows 11. After releasing this new design to Office Insider users for further testing, Microsoft begins releasing the redesign to all users.

Microsoft Releases New Office Design To Stable Channel Users

This new design based on the new design lines of Fluent Design, aims to provide users with a user interface intuitive, coherent and family on all your applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio. This design also appears to suit the new design lines that Windows 11 brings.

Unfortunately in this new redesign there is a absence important, and is the effect Mica. Although it was presented in the official concepts and was later included in the redesign for users of Office Insider, for the moment stable channel users will not have this effect. But they affirm that in the future will apply Mica in all its applications.

As with any Microsoft release, this release it will not be done at the same time to all users. They will first start releasing the update for the 50% of users of the stable channel. If they do not occur negative ratings from this 50%, it will be released in the coming weeks by rest of users.

And surprisingly, this redesign it is not an exclusivity Microsoft 365 as it has happened in situations Similar. This new design is also available to users of all editions of Microsoft Office 2021, the version of Office that does not require of a subscription. We do not know if this new design will work in the illegal versions Office, since in the previous design I was not available for these users.