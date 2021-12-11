If we talk about a italian dessert that you can easily find in a menu in our country, it is likely that the first thing that comes to mind is the tiramisu, a classic that has managed to gain a foothold even in Michelin-starred restaurants.

However, today we are going to delve into another of the great sweet dishes of Italian cuisine: panna cotta. An irresistible recipe about which there is great ignorance, as is the case with many other dishes from the country of the boot.

To discover all the secrets of this elaboration typical of the Piedmont area we went to one of the great Italian restaurants in Madrid. There the chef Gianni Pinto, which quickly denies us one of the great topics that has always been associated with this recipe: “It has always been seen as an easy dessert, something that anyone, with basic knowledge, can prepare in a couple of hours, but this is not So”.

First of all, it should be noted that, although it may seem obvious, the secret of a good panna cotta is in “use a good panna, which is the cream, and then it is very important know how to play with the amount of jelly”. As you may have guessed these two are the main ingredients of this simple dish, which is not easy, but what is going to make your panna cotta stand out is the balance between the two.

In this sense, the chef de Noi warns us: “If you fall short, the result will be a panna cotta without structure and inconsistent on the palate, and if you go over gelatin, you will have a mazacote quite unpleasant it will cost you to chew ”. And since we do not want either one or the other, we are going to continue taking note of the indications of this young chef who began to give many joys to the people of Madrid back in 2013 at the Sinfonía Rossini restaurant.

The secrets of Noi’s panna cotta

“The canonical recipe says that for a liter of cream you will need 12 grams of gelatin, but we usually use between 7 and 8.5 grams of gelatin, and the result is magnificent ”, comments Gianni Pinto with a smile.

And now that we have the starting point to try to imitate this masterpiece in our own home, we convince him to give us a few tricks. The first one has to do with temperature: “When heating the cream with the gelatin you should never exceed 80 degrees, it cannot come to a boil ”. To which he adds: “When it reaches that temperature you should place it in a flan and let it cool. in the fridge for 12 hours”.

When heating the cream with the gelatin you should never exceed 80 degrees

He assures us that if we follow these steps, the panna cotta “is like silk” and that “if you apply the criteria of a pastry chef, this dish can be a great dessert”.

So now we just need to review that we have everything at home to embark on the adventure: “We use 90% cream and a small part of milk, and to this we add the sugar, the orange peel, the lemon peel, the vanilla and, after resting in the fridge at about 4 degrees, we finish it with a Parmigiano Reggiano with more than 36 months of maturation ”.

A salty version? And why not?

When we think of this dish, the most common is to go to version with strawberry coulis, but the truth is that there are countless panna cotta recipes that we can use if we want to surprise our guests (as long as they are not Italian because there we will be playing the type).

There are even those who, like Gianni Pinto himself, has dared with a salty version: “When we started the project we made a smoked panna cotta with figs, anchovies, truffle and rosemary honey”. The result? “It was magnificent, the salty touch of the anchovy was mixed with the sweetness of the figs, the silkiness of the slightly smoked panna cotta and the earth with the truffle”.

Direct to the Paladar Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

And as the chef from Puglia tells us, we confirm that the display of ingenuity did not stop there. He confesses, laughing, that before the pandemic he even dared with a fusion between flan and panna cotta that they baptized Flanna cotta. “It was a dessert with egg yolks in which we used the panna cotta technique, what we did was add the yolks and sugar to the cream, we brought everything to 80 degrees, we added the gelatin and left it to rest in the fridge ”.

A server did not have the opportunity to enjoy this waste of creativity but the emotion of Gianni, who also delighted some Argentine friends on one occasion with a version with dulce de leche, leaves no room for doubt: “We really liked the consistency and, without a doubt, it was a nice dessert and a lot of fun!”

His mastery of this recipe is even more surprising when we discover that in Puglia it’s mission impossible meet a panna cotta in a restaurant (or in a house). So we have no choice but to ask you for a recommendation of your land so that we can have a first contact with him. pugliese cookbook: “We have other types of desserts, such as sign up, which is a very fine dough that is fried and left to rest in a honey or vincotto bath ”.

Direct to the Paladar Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | Pancakes, cream, cake and much more: nine tiramisu recipes

Directly to the Paladar | The 47 best recipes for Italian dishes