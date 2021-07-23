Now that temperatures in much of the Northern Hemisphere make it look like we’ve gone down to hell itself, we’re all more irritable. It is a more than frequent effect, but not only at the level of humor. It is also common for the heat violence. This can be extrapolated to verbal violence, fights between people and even crimes.

They are precisely the violent crimes those of greatest concern, since there are many studies that find a clear correlation with high temperatures.

The relationship is obvious. Those that are not so clear are the causes, although it is true that there are several theories about it. In general, it seems that the heat increases stress levels and discomfort. And with it, also violence. But let’s see what the studies say.

Examples of heat violence

You wake up one day in August at 8 in the morning and see how the thermometer is already touching 30 degrees. You try to hold out for even an hour without having to resort to air conditioning, but the heat is unbearable. Meanwhile, even without having had the first coffee of the day, some of the people who live with you tell you that you have to buy toilet paper, there is no more. Maybe you answer a little more edge than normal. That is the irritability harmless caused by high temperatures.

It is more common for a baseball player to want to hit an opponent with the ball if it is very hot.

The problem is that on the other side are murders, violent assaults and even violence between athletes. The latter, in fact, is mentioned in a 2017 magazine article Explore, in which it was analyzed how violence caused by heat affected the baseball players. Apparently there is a tradition in this sport. If a player throws the ball with the intention of hitting the batter, one of the latter’s teammates will do the same with someone from the other team. This act of supposed sports justice is more than known, but it is not always done. There are only a few players who decide retaliate. And, according to some research commented on in Explore, the cases increase as temperatures rise.

They also increase violent crimes. In 2019, for example, it was carried out in The Angels a review of existing relationships between temperatures and crime rates. Thus, they saw that when temperatures exceeded 29ºC, violent crimes increased by 5.7%. We could think that it is something purely geographical. But there are other similar, and even larger, studies in countries like Mexico or South Africa, who reach similar conclusions about heat violence.

Experiments in the 70s

Actually, the study of heat violence is not something recent. As early as the 1970s, some scientists dedicated their research to testing whether there was a correlation and, incidentally, to look for the causes.

This is the case of a team of scientists from the Purdue University, Who in 1976 they gathered 64 students to carry out a curious experiment. All of them had to meet with an unknown person, who would issue personal evaluations about them, sometimes positive and sometimes negative. Afterwards, they were asked if they wanted to give him a electric shock to that person. Fortunately, the download was false, as you only wanted to analyze the intention, without harming anyone.

The experiment was carried out in a room in which the temperature was varied, from very low to very high. Thus, the researchers found that when it began to get very hot, students who had suffered negative evaluations became more aggressive and they were more likely to want to electrocute their interlocutor. Of course, there came a time of very high temperatures in which aggressiveness would drop again.

Theories about heat violence

Given the increase in the rates of violent crimesDue to high temperatures, it has been theorized that criminals tend to drink more when they are hot. So they could have committed the crimes drunk.

With the heat we sleep worse and we are more uncomfortable and stressed

Too it has been theorized that heat violence is due to people they sleep worse at night. That would increase irascibility during the day, potentially driving criminals out of control.

Both positions could be partially valid. However, we must not forget the 1976 study. In that case, the students had not drunk alcohol. Also, the temperatures spiked on the spot, so they couldn’t have influenced his sleep the night before, either.

Therefore, there must be more reasons. In an article published in Psychology Today, the psychologist Frank T. McAndrew points out that it is physical discomfort that leads us to be more violent and have more negative thoughts. And this actually makes a lot of sense when compared to the results of a 2019 study, in which heat violence was not analyzed, but quite the opposite. It focused on increased aggressiveness related to very low temperatures. They also found a relationship, so you might think that the discomfort of being frozen can also put us in a bad mood.

Either way, be it from extreme heat or cold, we shouldn’t worry about our reactions. Unpleasant temperatures will not make us criminals if we would not otherwise be. We may just be a bit more surly than usual. So ice your coffee, drink it quickly, and don’t forget to buy toilet paper.