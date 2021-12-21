Dec 21, 2021 at 10:40 am CET

SPORT.es

Launching satellites into space is something we have become used to in recent years. More and more countries are entering into this dynamic of launching electronic elements into Earth orbit. For the last five years or so, Western countries have been designing and developing new types of satellite to save costs and improve performance. However, some countries have been late to this space race. Among them the African countries. To get an idea, only one in three people in Africa has access to broadband.

Although this is and has been a problem for Africa, the truth is that some countries on the continent have stepped on the accelerator to change the existing situation. Thirteen countries have launched and sent satellites into space to change all this. The one known as ‘Black Continent’ has put the batteries in electronics and space elements to reach other countries around the globe.

The reason is obvious, the world of information cannot wait any longer. African governments have become aware of this and intend to bring the network to their citizens as soon as possible.