Using the reasoned prescription, that is to say, rationally the medicines means that “patients receive appropriate drugs for their clinical needs. At doses adjusted to their particular situation, during an adequate period of time and at the minimum possible cost for them, for the community and for the Institution.

The reasoned prescription process

The process of reasoned therapy is a method developed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Which, serves as a guide to make a correct medical prescription.

The process of choosing a pharmacological treatment consists of six steps: First, it is necessary to carefully define the patient’s problem (the diagnosis).

Afterwards, the therapeutic objective must be specified and a treatment of proven efficacy and safety must be chosen from among various alternatives.

Treatment is then started, for example carefully writing a prescription (the prescription is the link between the prescriber, the pharmacist (or

dispenser) and the patient.

This is important for the success of treating the existing disease) and giving the patient clear information and instructions. This step is important to ensure patient adherence.

After a while the results of the treatment are evaluated; only then will it be known whether it has given the desired results. If the problem has been fixed, the treatment can be stopped. If not, you will need to reexamine each step. This step provides important information on the effects of drugs that contributes to accumulating the state of knowledge of pharmacovigilance, necessary to promote the reasoned use of drugs.

The Selection Process for Personal Medications

The P-drugs are the ones you have selected as a doctor to prescribe, and are familiar with.

They are your preferred choice for certain indications.

The concept of drug P also includes the pharmaceutical form,

the schedule of administration and the duration of treatment.

P-drugs vary from country to country and doctor to doctor, due to differences in availability and cost, national forms and lists of essential drugs, medical culture, and interpretation of information. However, the principle has universal validity. P-drugs will prevent you from repeating the search for a suitable drug in daily practice. And, as you use them regularly, you will know their effects and unwanted effects in depth, which will bring undisputed benefits to the patient.

P-drugs, essential drugs, recommendations, and therapeutic protocols.

You may be wondering how your P-drug set is related to the WHO Essential Medicines List or the Essential Medicines List in your country, and the most well-known therapeutic recommendations.

In general, the list of registered drugs in the country and the national list of essential drugs contain many more drugs than you are likely to use on a regular basis. Most doctors use only 40-60 drugs on a regular basis.

It is therefore helpful for you to make your own selection from these lists, and to do so rationally. In fact, by doing so, you are building your own essential drug list.

