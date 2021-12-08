Adolescence is a time of change, both social, mental and physical. At that time sleep is very important, but with new technologies teenage children go to sleep very late.

If your teenager goes to bed very late and wakes up after noon, we will show you why your teenager is always tired.

The internet and the change in the biological clock of adolescents

For adolescents to be connected to the Internet is increasingly common, since It is accessible to everyone and you can enter easily and quickly. This means that adolescents spend more time at night, which is when they have more free time and privacy connected to social networks.

This has caused a natural shift in sleep hours, that is, circadian rhythms have changed causing teens find it much more difficult to fall asleep so early. It is a biological issue and a natural tendency.

The problem is that due to their obligations and the excess of extracurricular activities, they are “forced” to wake up earlier and not be able to take a nap, this makes the adolescent brain does not get enough rest, which makes them more susceptible and irritable.





The importance of the prefrontal cortex

This irascibility and susceptibility is closely linked to the prefrontal cortex. This is linked to decision making, rationality, attention, understanding and the capture of reward.

We find ourselves with a human being who begins to develop at all levels, social, sexual, emotional, etc.

The last part to develop which is the prefrontal cortex it is estimated that it does not develop fully until the age of 25-30, that is to say, these emotional outbursts of adolescents are because they are much more irrational.

If you add a lack of rest and sleep from a developing brain and an unformed prefrontal cortex, the emotional outbursts due to accumulated fatigue are much more frequent and intense.

