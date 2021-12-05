An earlier version of this article was published in 2017.

In an article describing his dislike for Ted Cruz’s face, neurologist Richard Cytowic uses the expression of the German colloquial Backpfeifengesicht. It is a combination of two nouns: Backpfeife (a smack) and Gesicht (face). Both words together indicate “a face that makes you want to smack” (Cytowic calls it “a face that deserves a good host” and is not far behind).

A single word can be enough to beautifully express a common sentiment and the German language has many of these words: from Ohrwurm (“worm in the ear”, when a song is catchy) a Wunderkind (“infant prodigy”).

What is it that makes German possible to have these grammatical constructions?

A simple chain

Maybe Backpfeifengesicht end up being part of that group of German words that are used in other languages ​​such as English or Spanish. Names like Weltschmerz (pain of the world), Zeitgeist (spirit of the age), Blitzkrieg (blitzkrieg) or Gedankenexperiment (thought experiment).

However, for these four examples there are already translations that are much easier than translating Backpfeifengesicht.

Actually the structure does not differ much from that of Spanish: while in German two names are put together to form a compound term, in Spanish we usually use the words separately. The second word in the German compound is “primary word“and sets the main category, while the first word is the” determinant “and defines the specific sub-category: Krieg means “war” and Blitz “flash of lightning”. In German it is possible to create compounds from almost all parts of speech and not just from nouns, while in Spanish it is not so common.





Some examples of compound words in Spanish are cobweb, noon, cantamañanas, or firewall. The main difference lies in the order, since in German the order is reversed and the determiner is written first and then the primary word. Gedankenexperiment and “thought experiment” are clearly concepts equivalents And if we use the German word in Spanish, it will contribute little to our language, except to remind us that it was Einstein who coined this concept.

The same goes for those very long German words, such as Donaudampfschifffahrtsgesellschaftskapitän, which can easily be translated as: Captain of the Danube Steamboat Company. The German language allows the creation of very long word strings such as the sign in this store that advertises “floor polishing machine rental”.

Words that express complex ideas

Nevertheless, Backpfeifengesicht, is a richer word than the rest of the examples because the conceptual jump between the primary word “face” and “smack” is not so obvious and their combination proposes a new meaning semantic. The result is a new concept that can only be translated with a long sentence in Spanish.

Another example of a compound word whose meaning is not so clear to the naked eye (from a grammatical point of view) is Sitzpinkler: “man who pees sitting.” This noun is made up of the words Sitz (“seat”), pinkeln (“piss”) and -er (masculine suffix equivalent to our -dor). This word is part of a series of definitions for “calzonazos” including Abschiedsheuler (“man who cries when saying goodbye”) and Sockenfalter (“man folding his socks”).



One hundred words in Spanish, two in German. (Pixabay)

Some combinations look like a folly at first glance but they can be very effective in explaining contradictions. A word that is very fashionable is Schadenfreude (“joy that something bad happens to someone else”). The contrast between “damage” or “hurt” of the determining word (Schaden) with the primary word “joy” (Freude) adds a whole ironic dimension to an already rich combination.

But my favorite word is Verschlimmbesserung, a grammatical construction that is not a simple combination of two contradictory concepts, but also uses a play of German words for your creation. The term begins with two verbs: – verschlimmern (“get worse”) and verbessern (“improve”), combining its two prefixes (watch-) and adding the suffix (-ung) which is what makes it a noun. This process contains an idea that can only be translated with a phrase in Spanish: “an intentional improvement that makes things worse.”

A language that allows inventions

These tricks that the German pulls out of his sleeve make it possible to convey a complex concept with a single word. Another example is the noun das Werdende: begins with the verb werden (“to become”), but after a couple of manipulations it ends up being a concise noun that in Spanish requires a whole long sentence: “that which is in the process of being converted”.

These mechanisms can produce much more compact verbal inventions. In the novel by Hans-Ulrich Treichel, Tristanakkord, the protagonist is commissioned to assist a famous composer and when he thinks of the fame he is going to achieve, he names it as eine Trittbrettunsterblichkeit.



They do not fit. (Camilla Bundgaard / Unsplash)

This mintage is composed of several elements of its own: der Tritt (“the step”) and das brett (“the table”), which together create das Trittbrett (“the stirrup”, that kind of step that is in old cars and carriages to get on them) a word that in German also has metaphorical connotations of “hanging” or “opportunistic”. The author adds to Trittbrett the word Unsterblichkeit (“immortality”) and use this combination to create a coinage sporadic linguistics that will not appear in any dictionary but that any German can understand: Trittbrettunsterblichkeit or “the immortality that is acquired by climbing on someone’s skirts.”

As with most of the examples presented, the Spanish translation loses the conciseness and humor of the original German term.

Author: Bruce Duncan, Emeritus Professor of German at Dartmouth College.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. You can read the original article here.

Translated by Silvestre Urbón.