The list of companies that are buying hundreds of MacBook Pros to the highest specifications is growing rapidly. And that’s if we count the companies that make this data public. The engineers from Twitter, Uber, Shopify are getting the best of the MacBook Pros.

A Mac designed for professionals

We saw it in the presentation of these computers and it was, during the first tests and analysis, more than clear. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are for professional profiles. They are computers that, only in their price, are designed for people who amortize that investment in a few months. People for whom lowering the waiting time to perform a certain task from 10 to four minutes makes a huge difference.

If we pay attention to Twitter, we find many engineers who publish their joy at receiving a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max and 64 GB of RAM. Mahyar mcdonald, tweet “All Uber’s active iOS engineers are upgrading to MacBook Pro M1 Max 16 “with 64GB RAM, which includes new hires! I’m looking forward to a faster machine.”

An investment that will be more than recovered by reducing waiting times.

We also meet the tweet from John Szumski, a senior employee on the same Twitter, who posts “I’m excited to release top spec MBP M1 Max to all engineers from iOS and Android on Twitter! We are seeing improvements in both top-of-the-line performance and thermal throttling currently plaguing our builds from Intel. “





Finally in this selection of publications, we find Gergly Oros, who in his LinkedIn profile published that Shopify is giving “the latest MacBook Pro M1s to engineers, while allowing people to keep their Intel”. It is, however, a little further down, where we find the reason for all these movements. As published by Oros:

“How much compilation time is reduced from each build with a $ 4,000 machine like the [MacBook Pro] with M1 [Max]? How much total time in 2 years? How much “value” does this time mean per engineer?

With the M1 Max, the answer is obvious. The $ 4,000 per engineer spent will bring much much more productivity compared to top-notch Intel’s, including 2021. “

And this is the reason that more and more companies are betting on the 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1 Max. It is clear that we can all enjoy these computers, without a doubt, but the value they bring to people who practice their profession in them is their reason for being.

Companies are not spending more than $ 4,000 on these machines, they are investing. An investment that, seen what is seen, will bring you significant benefits. The M1 Pro and M1 Max have arrived to allow us to do more with our Macs or to do the same, but faster. In the end, for the professional sector, time is money.

Images | Jeremy Bezanger and Jeremy Bezanger