The reason, by Tali Shemesh for Netflix, could certainly be included in the genre true crime. In fact, it is and in the strictest sense of the term. But also takes some time to reflect on human nature, its darkness and ambivalence. The combination isn’t entirely solid (it actually decays by the minute), but it’s also honest enough to captivate. Is there an answer to why gruesome murders are committed? There are none for such a thing and the program does not claim to provide them. In fact, One of the highest points of the new Netflix docuseries is precisely its sincerity.

The show asks relevant, uncomfortable, and meaningful questions about violence. But you know in advance that there is no answer for any of them. Or not at least, a satisfactory one. So his reconstruction on the murder committed by a 13-year-old Israeli boy in 1986 is a chilling blank point. Not just because of what happened, but because of the way the crime happened. Is a child capable of killing? The reason goes directly to the most pressing issue. Why does a child kill? A greater subtlety that turns the entire docuseries into a painful question mark.

The reason he carries the heavy burden of recounting an event that in turn became a public tirade about violence. The 13-year-old killer took his father’s gun and murdered his entire family, including his two younger sisters. There was no subsequent statement, confession or statement of reasons.

The very young criminal – who fled the scene of the crime and was later caught – never explained the motives for what happened. Was it a spontaneous impulse? From an irrepressible reaction that lacks a rational explanation? The reason asks questions one by one but does not answer any. Not for lack of speeches, disposition or development. In fact, one of the high points of The reason is the wealth of documentation, experts, and statements at your disposal. But what is more disturbing is that, despite this, the docuseries do not provide a conclusion.

As if it were a door that closes, The reason He begins his proposal with a general and scary idea. Can we all kill? Is there a latent killer in each of us? The series does not say so, nor does it delve into those premises immediately. But both questions float in the middle of the context as the chapters progress and offer a harsh version of reality.

The pain of an inexplicable death

For The reason, the main interest is to detail the events that occurred in the Ein Karem district of Jerusalem in ’86. Do it until it is clear that the crime it was overwhelmingly cruel. He does so through the resource of tearing apart every facet of the story with painful precision. From the distance of the attack (point-blank range), to the way the bodies were found.

Every detail brings the feeling of how the killer moved from one side to the other. The way he cornered his parents and then took his sisters by surprise. A kind of cold and ruthless strategy that the show highlights to get back to the heart of its entire proposal. Why would a thirteen-year-old do such a thing? By the time the documentary made its premise, it immediately moves on to the second layer of information. What can cause an event of similar cruelty? Are there ways to prevent, predict or stop it?

The notion of the attacker’s youth is everywhere. The reason it seeks to disconcert and provoke the feeling that an act of violence of this nature was committed by an unlikely aggressor. Or is it not so much? The docuserie interviews experts, lawyers, psychiatrists, criminalists. But there is something insistent about the abomination underlining a lack of plausible explanation.

Perhaps, one of the lowest points of The reason, is your inability to get out of the circle of unanswered questions. The script, that bases its effectiveness on demonstrating that human violence could have no explanation or meaning, is repetitive. It is evident that the need to make it clear that human nature is unpredictable and that violence is a behavior unrelated to refinements. But The reason lacks the ability to move towards more uncomfortable spots.

‘The reason’, a dead end

A few weeks ago, Netflix premiered The Raincoat Killer, a docuseries that showed the capture of the first South Korean serial killer. The show demonstrated the ability of the true crime story to tackle several points at once. If on the one hand he followed the chilling trail of death left by the criminal in his wake, he also had the ability to unfold his speech. For its shocking third chapter, The Raincoat Killer managed to create a response or at least assimilate the idea of ​​fear and collective vulnerability.

But The reason he lacks the ability to do such a thing and ends up returning to the central point. Why do seemingly random killings occur? What motivates spontaneous armed attacks? The docuseries progresses and retraces the path to a disappointing ending, which adds nothing to the genre or its story.

Still, it may be inevitable. The tragedy of ’86 continues to be a real and vivid trauma to Israeli society. So, without a doubt, the documentary may only reflect that confusion. Whatever the case, there is considerable impact in this strange look at fear and confusion. Also, an invisible power in his way of narrating violence. A look at a topic based on the absurd that The reason manages to translate through its failures.