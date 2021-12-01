During the weekend, Birds of prey landed on the HBO Max catalog but completely censored

Birds of prey hit theaters in 2020. This movie brought us back to Harley Quinn, which was again played by Margot Robbie, and featured her first solo story. With mixed reviews, the film production managed to garner the support of its fans. For this reason, when it was revealed that the tape had reached HBO Max, many of them were happy to see her again. But they were surprised.

When HBO Max users headed to see the movie, they discovered that the streaming platform had released a censored and edited version. As expected, this information did not take long to reach social networks, where several people complained about the modifications. Seeing the commotion that had been generated, the streaming service came out to clarify the matter.

Why was it censored?

Johanna Fuentes, Director of Global Communications at WarnerMedia, explained on her social media why Birds of prey came censored to HBO Max. Apparently, it was a simple mistake. The DC Comics movie has two versions: one censored for television and the original that hit theaters. In this way, the platform uploaded the edited film to its catalog, when in reality it should have uploaded the version that is not edited and has an R rating.

Or… counterpoint. We have a version of the film that airs on broadcast cable and the unedited version of the film for streaming which has been up for a year (which the original post on CBR noted). Will be updated on Max. & mdash; Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) November 27, 2021

Birds of prey It was released in 2020, with Margot Robbie in the title role. In addition to the actress, the film added great performers to its cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor. Zsasz and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.