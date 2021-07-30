Apple hates when people leak details of its upcoming products. That is normal, any company could disagree with the leaks. However, today it was possible to know the main reason Apple doesn’t like iPhone rumors and leaks. Apparently the apple giant plans to go all out against people who leak information about their upcoming products.

This became known after Apple has warned a Chinese citizen to stop posting about iPhone leaks. This claim was made known through a direct letter from the company to the person involved.

Why Apple hates iPhone rumors and leaks

The fact of Having leaked information from the next iPhone makes emotions popregardless of being a good or bad thing. That is, you can leak a specification that surprises you or one that disappoints you and, in part, this is something that Apple wants to ensure. The apple giant explains, through the letter, that surprising its users is in its DNA.

Despite this, this is not the main reason for Apple’s annoyance. The real reason Apple is angry at people leaking information from iPhones is that unverified images of upcoming iPhone models can inciting accessory manufacturers to produce the wrong size holster.

This is really valid as Apple would be dealing with a number of cases or accessories that claim to be for said iPhone model, but do not actually work or fit. A clear example of this is the possibility of Apple changing the size or design of an iPhone between the time of the leak and the launch of the product. The covers or accessories would be completely unusable.

Apple warned Chinese citizen to stop iPhone leaks

According to Vice, Apple does not name the Chinese citizen who received the letter. But nevertheless, it is suspected that it is Kang, Apple’s Most Trusted Source of Leaks.

It should be remembered that, in June, Kang had announced through Weibo that they had received a letter from a law firm hired by Apple asking them to remove all the information they had posted about unannounced Apple products.

This would not be the first time that Apple would be dealing with the reason why it hates that there are rumors and leaks of the iPhone, because in 2016 the apple giant accused a company called Mobile Star LLC of make counterfeit adapters, cables, and other products sold on Amazon.

Apple plans that there will be no more problems regarding the cases and accessories. And it is that according to an estimate, Apple’s aftermarket last year (2020) was valued at $ 19.9 billion. This translates into a relatively friendly relationship with these manufacturers, as they provided a document describing the design guidelines for the next iPhone.

The truest proof of this is that the MagSafe Battery Pack was launched last week and a company outside Apple announced some mini-leather cases for the MagSafe Battery Pack that will be sold from November.