September was coming to an end when Realme introduced the first member of the second generation of its GT phones in China. It was the Realme GT Neo 2, a terminal that clearly became a “lite” model that served to open the way to others who have come later, and then what remained was to know when would we see him arrive in Spain. Or if it would come at some point.

At last, Realme has confirmed that we will have the Realme GT Neo 2 here in Spain. The model is available from today, a few days before Black Friday for which there will also be official offers from the manufacturer itself. But when it comes to arrival as such, the Realme GT Neo 2 comes from 449.99 euros for its most basic model, although we have an offer for Black Friday

Realme GT Neo 2 in Spain from 449 euros

REALME GT NEO 2 Screen AMOLED 6.62 inches FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Refresh rate: 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 870 RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 software Android 11 + Realme UI 2.0 Rear camera Main: 64 MP f / 1.8 Wide angle: 8 MP f / 2.3 Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.5 Battery 5000 mAh Fast charge 65 W Connectivity Dual SIM, 5G, 4G / LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C Others On-screen fingerprint reader Stereo speakers Dimensions and weight 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm 199.8 g Price From 449.99 euros

In his presentation, Realme told us that the GT Neo 2 arrived with a 6.62-inch AMOLED FullHD + screen with 120Hz refresh rate and now Realme Spain confirms that it carries “600Hz sampling frequency”, referring to the touch panel. A big screen for an excellent premium mid-range with the Snapdragon 870 in front of the engine room.

The phone offers 64 megapixels thanks to its main camera, 8 megapixels for photography with a super wide angle lens and has another 2 megapixels for macro photography. And on the front, 16 megapixels for selfies. All of this is powered by a battery of 5,000 mAh with a remarkable 65W fast charge, and we always talk about a 5G phone with stereo speakers, NFC chip for mobile payments and on-screen fingerprint reader.

The Realme GT Neo 2 arrives, as we said, in Spain and does so from today. The manufacturer has set a price of 449 euros for its version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space, and 549.99 euros for its version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space. This price makes the Realme model one of the most competitive terminals in the current Android market, but we will also have offers for Black Friday.

Inform Realme that we will have the Realme GT Neo 2 in the usual distributors of the brand (Amazon, Aliexpress, PcComponentes, etc.) as well as in its own online store, and in all of them we can enjoy discounts for next Black Friday. Thanks to this offer, which will run from November 16 to November 29, both days inclusive, the model with 8GB / 128GB will cost 369.99 euros and the model with 12GB / 256GB will cost 449 euros.