As other brands tend to do, the top-of-the-range smartphone is the one that gets the benefit of enjoying the news in the operating system first. An outstanding model that integrates among its advantages the Snapdragon 888 processor. Later it will be the turn of the rest of the GT models such as the Master Edition or Neo.

Recently, the brand has advanced this important distribution plan to us. Unlike what had happened in other years, it is not about the beta program, but refers to the final update that all users will receive, as long as there are no problems along the way.

The deployment that has started in China, as the company usually does, will continue in India and Europe, at which point it will arrive in Spain. With the update, the model in question will acquire changes in the icons and design of the entire system, adapting the so-called style Fluid Space Design, which in short tries to clean the appearance of the terminal and make the elements breathe each other. This will affect both the icons and the system options.

It will also support from this moment the customization of the always on display mode, something that comes after having seen it in OnePlus, a company of the same group. And of course, with improvements in performance, fluidity and privacy typical of Android 12. To enjoy it we will only have to be a little patient, because it will not arrive in Spain for a few days. From time to time we can access Settings> System updates to check that there are no problems receiving the Realme UI 3.0 update and that the notification has not forgotten about us.

The image itself published by Realme Spain on Twitter allows us to know which models will receive the update after this first Realme GT 5G. A list that integrates all the models launched in the last 2 years, but leaving out all those that exceed that time, such as the Realme 6 Pro or the popular Realme X2 Pro.

Checking Realme’s plan we observe a deployment divided by months that results in these terminals for 2022:

January

February Realme GT Neo 2 Realme 8 Pro

March Realme 7 Pro Realme 8 Realme GT Master Edition

April Realme 8i Realme 7 Realme X50 Pro

July Realme 8 5G Realme Narzo 30 5G Realme 7 5G

August

There is no more information and there are doubts about whether the list is already closed, what seems certain is that for now Realme is not willing to extend the updates as if other manufacturers have done and, therefore, remains firm with 2 years . Despite this, other models could receive security patches.