Finding the mobile you want and need at the best price is not an easy task, sometimes we have to wait months for it to come true. And if you, like so many others, were waiting for him Realme GT price Get off, the time has come because Amazon’s price has dropped significantly for us to get it.
A mobile that we will not regret given that it has one of the best value for money in recent times. The Realme firm is a specialist in achieving this and with this model we can say that it broke the market. Model that boasts a screen, processor and cameras so that no matter how demanding we are, you are more than satisfied.
There are many who already have in mind this year’s Black Friday, but there are occasions like this that even on those very special days will not be repeated. Therefore, it is convenient to anticipate and not wait for the supply to run out or the units to run out, which is very likely given the interest raised by this model. The 100 euros of offer on the Realme GT They leave it at 399 euros, which is an unbeatable price for this model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory.
The best we can find
For this price there are few comparable options given that we have on board the Snapdragon 888 processor with which we will fly through the system, applications and all kinds of games. A mobile designed for those who seek maximum speed above all else and this terminal does not disappoint in that regard. Its continuous high speed when we talk about the battery, because we have on board 65 W power that power the 4,500 mAh battery at full speed to charge it to 100% in just 35 minutes.
But the important Realme GT features don’t stop there since the 6.43-inch bezel-less Amoled screen offers us a total immersive experience. Relying on its 120 Hz so that we do not miss even a bit of speed. In cameras it also has a triple combined with 64 Mpx, 8 Mpx in the wide angle and a macro lens to capture details. Ahead, the hole-shaped front lens is 16 Mpx, which combined with the AI, offers extraordinary results in our selfies. Technology that helps to stabilize the video with an admirable result.