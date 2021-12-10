When ordering a wine in a restaurant, a ritual begins in front of the diners that for some can be uncomfortable. We refer to the moment in which the waiter shows the chosen bottle and asks who will be in charge of tasting it. The rush comes from a false belief, well we tend to think that our opinion is asked of us about the wine, but the waiter does not wait for our judgment at all. Its function is another.

You just have to stop and think a little coldly; Why would the professional want to know our opinion? Are we facing a tasting? So why are you waiting for us to test it? It is assumed that we have chosen a wine that will be to our liking and therefore no one expects us to return it if we are not convincedIn the same way that nobody tries to return a plate because they don’t like it. Another thing would be for the food to arrive with defects, and so is the crux of the question.

The expert and sommelier explains it very well Paloma Rios: the wine is given to taste for confirm that it has no blemishes. A good sommelier can smell the cork when opening the bottle or even do a small test, in certain cases, but it is up to the customer to taste it in conditions to verify that it is perfect.

A wine, no matter how renowned or what it costs, it can turn out bad or have spoiled sometime. It could taste sour or rancid, or there is also the possibility that the cork has gone bad and has taken on its flavor. If the wine does not taste good, we can notify and request that it be changed. No professional will fault it.

Also, Ríos points out, we have the possibility of order the wine at a different temperature make it more to our liking. A red that is too cold or a white that has been tempered excessively will not be enjoyed the same, in the same way that nobody wants to eat a dish that has been frozen.

Thus, the only reason we are given to taste wine is to check that everything is as it should be. Nothing prevents us from giving our opinion to the waiter if we feel like it, but it is worth remembering that he is not very interested in our taste personal or our tasting assessmentWhat worries you is that the wine has not turned out bad.

