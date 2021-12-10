If you want to dedicate yourself to streaming so that everyone can see what you are playing you need basic things for it, the first thing is a good internet connection that has stability and good speed, you will also need a good sound and for this you must buy an excellent microphone like this Razer Seiren Emote that will be synchronized with the emojis, alerts and greetings of your audience, the people who will see you and you can buy it for 90 euros, and is discounted from 190.

With this fantastic microphone, even the most subtle changes in the tone of your voice will be noticed, this is due to its technology of hypercardioid uptake (It has a narrower frontal lobe and a less sensitive posterior zone) which at the same time eliminates any background noise that distorts your voice or may interrupt streaming.

This microphone Seiren Emote has an LED screen where more than 100 custom 8-bit emoticons can be displayed, if you see them they are very similar to the first games of Pacman, so it’s wonderful. The technology is called Emoticon Engine and it includes an emoticon editor so you can change them to your liking.

A great feature of this microphone is its suspension support to prevent it from falling under any blow, it is normal that when you play something that is competitive you get excited and wave your arms and things can happen. This built-in shock suspension mount prevents recording interruptions and glitches.

Last updated on 2021-09-06. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

To customize the emojis you must have the tool Razer Streamer Companion since with it you will be able to take better advantage of the characteristics of the microphone. In fact, you can confirm it so that he reacts to a comment or a donation to your channel, I think it is a very nice feature.

Regarding connectivity, It is a USB microphone, as soon as you connect it it will be detected immediately, so you will not have to make previous configurations to use it, it is a plug & play device. So it’s just right out of the box, plugged in and you’re ready to go and stream your favorite games and not only that, You can stream reactions to a trailer, an episode of a series or a football game, etc.

If you want to adjust the height of the microphone you can do it with the interchangeable gooseneck which can extend its height further if you wish. For example if you want your viewers to see the LED screen of the microphone and show them the emojis, or if you are standing up, in short you can adjust it as you wish, and for 90 euros it is quite attractive.

