The spectacular Razer Kraken Kitty They show us how much the brands have advanced around gaming helmets for girls. Not long ago when the most feminine headphones and / or headphones were the same designed with the boys in mind but in red or with outrageous RBG lighting. Now, these super original helmets can be yours in full Black friday for just 82 euros.

And it is that fortunately, during the last two years or so, brands began with a new approach to the peripheral style of video games: doing something for everyone. The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition is a wired USB gaming headset with customizable lighting.

Last updated on 2021-11-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The most common version of these headphones that feature two ears of kitty in the part of the headband, it is the pink one. There is also a black color option. But in any case, they are both beautiful. Once you know the Razer Kraken, most of the rest of the design and style will probably be very common to you.

The helmets have the logo of Razer Company on each side and are clearly RGB. There is other lighting on each earbud around the logo design. The entire outer area of ​​the headphones is pink, and the ear canal cups are made of material plastic, the band itself is from steel, which means it won’t crack. Each of the padded it has this gray coloration. This padding is extremely delicate on the top, and so are the cheek pads they have a cooling gel on the inside that will prevent you from sweating too much during intense periods.

Without a doubt, the Razer Kraken Kitty model is an attractive one. The audio sounds great too, which isn’t a big surprise. Exactly what is amazing, however, is how good the microphone. This retractable microphone serves two purposes. To begin, transmit your voice to the listener, ensuring that it is free from distortion. The second function is to serve as noise cancellation system. It’s tuned to filter out distracting outside noises, so you can focus on your difficult games. If you don’t need to speak into the mic, just push it back to mute it and the noise cancellation won’t be affected.

The Razer Kitty headphones are not wireless and require the use of a USB cable to connect to a laptop. The headphones come with a USB port, allowing you to facilitate that connection. The Razer Kraken Kitty might just be one of the best headphones around today. And thanks to the Black Friday promotions you can buy it for 82 euros. The sound quality is also amazing for the investment you are paying. It’s a simple helmet to suggest, and we hope other video game peripheral producers will start making many more products like this. We love it.

