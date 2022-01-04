The biggest disadvantage of using wireless controllers is the fact that depending on the autonomy they have can give you 10 to 40 hours of use on one charge. If you do not have a charging base this is a problem since you need it to be charged to be able to use it, a fast charging base is ideal for these situations, in this case we will talk about this charging dock made by Razer with a price of 60 euros.

Thanks to its fast charge, it is capable of fully charging the controller in less than 3 hours, so while you eat, take a walk or watch a movie, the controller will be charged and ready for another gaming session. It has two great features which are the ability to dand prevent it from being overloaded and generate a short circuit, in addition it can also avoid overheatingSo if you’re charging it overnight, it won’t be overheating in the morning.

In order for you to achieve the best possible adaptation, this charging base comes in different colors so that you can choose it according to the color of the controls you have at home. This charging dock is made from the same durable material used in the original Xbox controllers., so it is a very high quality base that will offer ideal performance.

To connect the charging base, it is only necessary that you connect it via USB to the console, a computer or a compatible wall socket, place the remote on the base and it will begin its charging process. Regarding compatibility This Razer Universal Fast Charge Dock works with Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and Elite Series 1 controllers.

Last updated on 2021-12-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Thanks to a magnetic design, the control will not come out of the charging base if you do not remove it, so unless he does, the load is not going to be interrupted. It is designed so that you can easily carry it with one hand, you can also use the control while it is docked charging, which is great but knowing that Ideally, leave it idle while charging.

The charging base has a non-slip material to prevent it from slipping and tripping over, which is great. 60 euros for a fast charging base from a brand as recognized as Razer is a great offer to take advantage of.

Last updated on 2021-12-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.