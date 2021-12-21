A few days ago we were telling you about a curious experiment carried out by Viktor Tóth, a curious neuroengineer, who had the idea of ​​putting his hands to work, so he began to put a trio of rats to learn to play Doom.

About this interesting experiment, we can tell you that it was all a success, since the rats controlled the video game, to such a degree that this event became an international news.

Well, now that this neuroengineer is open to greater possibilities and audience, they plan to lead their mammals to stardom through the platform of Twitch.

And it is that, recently Tóth, granted an interview to Futurism in which he talked about the origins of his experiment, as well as the results, and one of the most important questions was if he was thinking of making the leap to Twitch, after the popularity that his rats had on the Internet.

It might seem strange to many, but his answer was affirmative, and it is not that Tóth dreams of Internet fame, but that he sees it as a good way to generate income for the project itself.

What could be a problem is that rats can’t play DOOM for long, for their own good, since it would be too much activity, damaging their health.

“Yes I think so. I think it is a very valid way to monetize a project like this. The only problem is how long the rat can run.

I once had Romero running for 15 minutes, which was great. It was crazy because he did it for a long time and he didn’t get tired or want to get off. So if you can get the rat to a point where it really expresses its curiosity about the game, then it could be really interesting.

If I could get to that point and the rats actually played for 10-20 minutes straight, then yeah. Broadcasting on Twitch would be a very valid way to present this to people, ”Tóth said during the interview.

We will be awaiting whether or not this project is concluded.

