Dec 04, 2021 at 17:18 CET

betfair

Manchester United v Crystal Palace Sunday, 3pm

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s era over and Michael Carrick’s transitional stage over, he begins at Old Trafford Ralf Rangnick’s time, the next hope to return Manchester United to the elite. The German coach will debut this Sunday on the bench against Crystal Palace after they beat Arsenal on weekdays still with Carrick.

That victory gave some air to a United that still will need the triumph yes or yes this Sunday to continue with their aspirations to fight for the Champions League. But they may have suffered a major blow with the possible loss of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star finished the duel against Arsenal, so he was changed early, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play from the start or will have to wait for his place among the substitutes.

This will help Rangnick to clear up the question of whether or not he should play him, but it takes away the hook from a team that has a lot of offensive potential and whose quota of [1.57] we feel high against a Crystal Palace that is dangerous, which has interesting players, but which has turned out to be too irregular.

The both mark, to [1.8] It is also a good option considering how United’s defense is doing, which will continue without Raphael Varane for a while. Already against Arsenal they conceded too much.