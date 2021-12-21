Renault has made various adjustments in the last few months in the offer of its well-known compact SUV. The Renault Kadjar already has an interesting range that will allow it to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. A range made up of gasoline and diesel engines. The successor to the Kadjar will be called Renault Austral and will arrive in 2022.

The Renault kadjar

It is already facing the final stretch of its commercial life. Renault’s compact SUV, as we know it, will disappear from the market. And it is that, it will be replaced by a totally new vehicle. Even his name will no longer be used. The signature of the diamond is finalizing all the details to carry out the launch of the new Renault Austral, the successor of the Kadjar.

Because the Kadjar has the days counted in the dealerships, Renault In recent months, it has made various adjustments to the offer to create a range that allows it to face the coming months in the best possible conditions.

The Renault Kadjar has its days numbered on the market

The range and equipment of the Renault Kadjar

Just go into the Kadjar configurator and take a quick look to see how the offer is made up. Those interested in getting the French SUV have at their disposal three trim levels. Versions Limited, Zen Y Black Edition. In addition, and for companies or professionals, you can choose to terminate Business. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:

Limited

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Tire pressure sensor

Rear parking sensors

Fog lights

Electric parking brake

17-inch alloy wheels

Driver’s seat with lumbar and height adjustment

Fabric upholstery

Back lenses over tinted

Electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

7-inch touchscreen multimedia system

Bluetooth

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Two-zone automatic climate control

Keyless access system

Speed ​​governor and limiter

Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor

LED lights for daytime driving

Longitudinal roof bars

Front center armrest

Zen (adds)

Rear view camera

Air vents for the rear seats

Automatic change of high / low beam and windshield wipers

Front and side parking sensors

Blind spot detector

Speeding prevention

Alert for involuntary lane departure

Full LED headlights

LED fog lights

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Folding and height-adjustable passenger seat

The Renault Kadjar is available with gasoline and diesel engines

Black Edition (adds)

Heated front seats

19-inch alloy wheels

Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function

Parking assistant with hands-free function

Alcantara upholstery with Bronze piping

The engines of the Renault Kadjar

With regard to the mechanical section, it is possible to acquire the Kadjar with both a gasoline engine and a diesel engine. The access option is set by a 1.5-liter Blue dCi diesel engine with 115 hp and 260 Nm maximum torque associated with a seven-speed dual-clutch EDC automatic gearbox.

One step above is a 1.3 TCe petrol engine with 140 hp and 240 Nm that can be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or the aforementioned EDC automatic transmission. And as top of the range there is a 1.3 TCe petrol engine with 160 hp and 260 Nm exclusively associated with the EDC seven-speed automatic transmission.

The driving position of the Renault Kadjar

Prices of the Renault Kadjar 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Business Limited Zen Black Edition 1.5 Blue dCi 115 CV Aut. 7v € 31,320 € 31,570 € 33,790 – 1.3 TCe 140 CV 6v € 26,655 € 26,900 – – 1.3 TCe 140 CV Aut. 7s – € 28,600 – – 1.3 TCe 160 CV Aut. 7s – – – € 34,320

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

All engines have a configuration of front-wheel drive. It is not possible to opt for 4×4 versions. And what can be something determining for an important part of drivers, there are no versions with the ECO environmental mark from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).