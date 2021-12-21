Renault has made various adjustments in the last few months in the offer of its well-known compact SUV. The Renault Kadjar already has an interesting range that will allow it to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. A range made up of gasoline and diesel engines. The successor to the Kadjar will be called Renault Austral and will arrive in 2022.
The Renault kadjar
It is already facing the final stretch of its commercial life. Renault’s compact SUV, as we know it, will disappear from the market. And it is that, it will be replaced by a totally new vehicle. Even his name will no longer be used. The signature of the diamond is finalizing all the details to carry out the launch of the new Renault Austral, the successor of the Kadjar.
Because the Kadjar has the days counted in the dealerships, Renault In recent months, it has made various adjustments to the offer to create a range that allows it to face the coming months in the best possible conditions.
The range and equipment of the Renault Kadjar
Just go into the Kadjar configurator and take a quick look to see how the offer is made up. Those interested in getting the French SUV have at their disposal three trim levels. Versions Limited, Zen Y Black Edition. In addition, and for companies or professionals, you can choose to terminate Business. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:
Limited
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Tire pressure sensor
- Rear parking sensors
- Fog lights
- Electric parking brake
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Driver’s seat with lumbar and height adjustment
- Fabric upholstery
- Back lenses over tinted
- Electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors
- 7-inch touchscreen multimedia system
- Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Two-zone automatic climate control
- Keyless access system
- Speed governor and limiter
- Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor
- LED lights for daytime driving
- Longitudinal roof bars
- Front center armrest
Zen (adds)
- Rear view camera
- Air vents for the rear seats
- Automatic change of high / low beam and windshield wipers
- Front and side parking sensors
- Blind spot detector
- Speeding prevention
- Alert for involuntary lane departure
- Full LED headlights
- LED fog lights
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Folding and height-adjustable passenger seat
Black Edition (adds)
- Heated front seats
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function
- Parking assistant with hands-free function
- Alcantara upholstery with Bronze piping
The engines of the Renault Kadjar
With regard to the mechanical section, it is possible to acquire the Kadjar with both a gasoline engine and a diesel engine. The access option is set by a 1.5-liter Blue dCi diesel engine with 115 hp and 260 Nm maximum torque associated with a seven-speed dual-clutch EDC automatic gearbox.
One step above is a 1.3 TCe petrol engine with 140 hp and 240 Nm that can be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or the aforementioned EDC automatic transmission. And as top of the range there is a 1.3 TCe petrol engine with 160 hp and 260 Nm exclusively associated with the EDC seven-speed automatic transmission.
Prices of the Renault Kadjar 2022 in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
All engines have a configuration of front-wheel drive. It is not possible to opt for 4×4 versions. And what can be something determining for an important part of drivers, there are no versions with the ECO environmental mark from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).